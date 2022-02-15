Cyprus’ Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a Travel Advice on Tuesday, advising Cypriot citizens to leave Ukraine, due to the increased tension in the region.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry, citizens of the Republic of Cyprus, who permanently live and/or are temporarily anywhere in Ukraine are urged to leave the country while direct commercial flights are still operating. In case of escalated tension, airlines may differentiate or suspend their flight schedule to and from Ukraine, it is noted.

Cypriot citizens who regard their presence in the country as necessary, should provide their contact details, by registering on the online platform www.connect2cy.gov.cy or/and by communicating with the Embassy of the Republic in Kiev, as well as Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry.

Cyprus Transport, Communications and Works Minister, Yiannis Karousos, said on Tuesday that the Republic of Cyprus is ready to charter flights to repatriate Cypriot citizens from Ukraine, if this is needed.

Asked after a meeting of the Council of Ministers, if the Ministry of Transport is ready to contribute in case flights need to be chartered for the repatriation of Cypriot citizens from Ukraine, Karousos said that “if it is needed we are fully prepared to charter flights for the repatriation of any Cypriot citizens.”

The Minister recalled that Cypriots were also repatriated during the lockdown period, noting that the Ministry played a very important role in coordinating and organising these repatriations, along with other Ministries, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Health Ministry and the Deputy Ministry of Tourism.

Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Kyiv:

+380 44 499 6450/1 (09:00 – 17:00, Monday – Friday)

+380 97 504 9558 (mobile number for emergencies)

E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]

Address:

24 Bulvarno-Kudriavska St., Level 2, 01601, Kyiv, Ukraine

Cyprus` Foreign Ministry / Consular Affairs Department:

+357 22 651113 (08:30 – 15:00, Monday – Friday)

Cyprus` Foreign Ministry / Crisis Management Department:

+357 22 801000 / 651295 (08:30 – 15:00, Monday – Friday)