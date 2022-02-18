Minster of Foreign Affairs Ioannis Kasoulides met with the Speaker of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom Sir Lindsay Hoyle on Thursday, in Nicosia, and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.

According to a post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter, during the meeting, which took place in the framework of the British official`s three-day visit to Cyprus, discussions were held on issues of common interest, such as the strengthening of the bilateral partnership, the cooperation within the Commonwealth framework, as well as the promotion of ties between the peoples of the two countries. No press statements took place after the meeting.

The Speaker of the House of Commons, who met last Tuesday with the President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, and the President of the House of Representatives, Anita Demetriou, continued on Wednesday his contacts on the island, with a meeting with the British contingent of UNFICYP, the UN peacekeeping force. He also visited the base areas at Episkopi and Akrotiri.

In an interview with CNA, the Speaker of the House of Commons had said that his first official visit to Cyprus is an opportunity to reaffirm the strong Cyprus-UK friendship and mutual commitment to democratic values, while in his speech before the House of Representatives plenary on Tuesday 15 February, Sir Lindsay Hoyle expressed UK`s “unwavering support” for the reunification of the island in a bizonal bicommunal federation.