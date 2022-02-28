Omonia 2 Appel 4

Pafos 1 Aris 1

AEK 3 AEL 1

Apollon 2 Anorthosis 2

Doxa 1 Paeek 0

Olympiakos 0 Ethnikos Achna 0

Omonia losing to Apoel was the final straw for Henning Berg the Norwegian international and former Manchester United and Blackburn star losing to Apoel 4-2 meaning Apoel rise to second place and Omonia drop to seventh place. Omonia sacked him on Monday.

He led the team to first place in 2019-2020 but were not given the title after the season was cut short in March 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But the following season they clinched their 21st championship title, following an 11-year dry spell.

“Under his leadership, the team regained its former competitive glory, reached historical successes, won titles, played good football, filled stadiums and restored the fan base’s pride,” said Omonia announcing Berg’s dismissal.

“The club’s 21st league title, the 17th super cup, first place of the 2019-20 season and the qualification to the Europa League and Europa Conference League groups all bear the seal of Mr Henning Berg, who led the team for 114 matches,” it added.

Berg masterminded the elimination of Red Star Belgrade in the 2020 Champions League, taking Omonia to the play-offs for the first time in its then 72-year history.

Omonia was eliminated by Olympiacos Piraeus in the CL play-offs but acquired a ticket for the UEFA Europa League group stages.

Omonia found itself once more on the Champions League path in 2021, but a series of tough draws, having to face teams like Antwerp.

Omonia’s 2020 Europa group stage qualification generated €8 mln, of which €5 mln is a bonus for participating in the Champions League play-offs after being knocked out by Greek opponents Olympiacos Piraeus.

This year, in the Europa Conference League, it cashed €4 mln.

The club’s recent successes come after a decade of failure to reach the top spot in the Cypriot league and financial difficulties, which almost led the historic club to bankruptcy in 2018.

The club’s flagging fortunes were revived after being taken over by millionaire Stavros Papastavrou, in 2018 pledging to invest more than €30 mln.

The New York-based investor made good on his word from day one, saving Omonia by directly injecting €1.5 mln, crucial to pass UEFA’s financial criteria, which the club could not have met otherwise.

He also absorbed €9.5 mln of the club’s €15 mln debt, promising the football team will receive €5 mln every year for transfers and the payroll.

Apoel led 3-0 at one stage to Omonia who made it 3-1 the in it was 4-1 before Omonia scored a consolation goal to make it 4-2. Apoel’s goals came from Kvilitaia 2 one from a long run on his own beating the oncoming Apoel keeper. De Vincent and Souza. Omonia goals came from Diskerud and Kakoullis. Omonia missed a penalty when it was 1-1 and Apoel missed a penalty when they were leading 2-0..

In the other games Apollon still top after drawing 2-2 with Anorthosis. Apollon took an early fourth minute lead through Albanis shooting in between two opposing players and a Diguiny 10th minute penalty. Anorthosis reduced the score to 2-1 just before the break through a Christofi close range tap in and an equaliser in the 51st minute through a Christodoulopoulos penalty.

Much improved Ethnikos Achna drew 0-0 with Olympiakos. Ten man Doxa beat Paeek with a goal from Diaz with a shot just inside the box.

AEK beat AEL 3-1 , AEL took the lead through a Texeira header and held on to it till the 58th minute before AEK equalised through Romo with a headed goal he also scored a second and Altman with a 68th minute penalty.Also AEL hit the post with a penalty which bounced back to the AEL player who shot again and the AEK keeper saved it.

Pafos drew with Aris 1-1 equalising in the 75th minute through a Ghaddoui header in the 75th minute to a Sikorski penalty goal in the 51st minute.