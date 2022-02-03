Cyprus Foreign Minister, Ioannis Kasoulides, briefed on Wednesday, in Washington, representatives of Think Tanks.

The Foreign Ministry said on a post on its Twitter account that an exchange of views took place on issues pertaining to the foreign policy, the Cyprus problem and regional and international developments.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusivel