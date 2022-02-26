The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to suspend the operation of Cyprus’ Embassy in Kiev given the deterioration of the situation in the country.

In a press release, the Foreign Ministry is urging Cypriot citizens who are still in the country to remain in their homes or safe shelters or other safe places until the situation is reassessed to allow their movement.

It also advises Cypriot citizens who are still in Ukraine to contact the Crisis Management Centre of the Foreign Ministry, if they have not already done so, to notify them of their presence in the country and their intentions. Furthermore, they are advised to provide their contact details through registration on the online platform www.connect2cy.gov.cy .

The Foreign Ministry is in contact with Cypriot citizens in Ukraine who have already registered on the connect2cy platform or the Embassy list in Kiev, to ensure their safety and provide guidance.

The Crisis Management Centre telephone number +357 22801000 (Monday-Sunday, 08:30-20:00 GMT+2)