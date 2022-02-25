Deputy Ministry of Research and Innovation has concluded all changes needed in settings of CovScan Cyprus app in order to recognize the new protocol in place for categorization of establishments on the island, Health Ministry said Thursday, asking owners of these establishments to download the app and choose the category under which their place falls.

There are various categories of establishments according to their capacity, if they offer music etc and the app makes it easy for owners to know what are the prerequisites for people to enter. Everyone needs to show their safepass and an ID document.

Citizens can issue download their safepass via the platform at https://www.eudcc.gov.cy/.

In food places, entertainment establishments which offer music and night clubs the capacity is 500 people but the establishment must have an area that can accommodate a single person in 1,5 square meter. Food places such as restaurants, taverns, coffee shops, snack bars etc) with a dancing floor and more than 225 square meter of an area which can accommodate more than 150 people, entrance is allowed to all citizens over 12 with a 15-hour rapid test, no matter if they are vaccinated or not. They can also show a certificate of infection. Children ages 6-11 are allowed with a negative 7 day rapid test no matter if they were administered the vaccine or were infected before.

All owners of establishments which can accommodate more than 150 people and have a dancing floor and music need to notify the Health Ministry and provide the contact details of the health security person in charge.

All places who do not have a dancing floor entrance is allowed to unvaccinated people with a 24 hrs rapid test or PCR , to people over 12 years who have concluded their vaccination scheme or have a booster shot or an infection certificate. Children ages 6-11 are allowed to enter with a vaccination card or infection certificate or a 7-day rapid test in case they are unvaccinated. Dancing in these places is allowed only around the tables.

Places with an area of more than 225 square meters which can accommodate more than 150 people are allowed the entrance to people over 12 years of age with a 15 hrs rapid test no matter if the people are vaccinated or were infected before. Children ages 6-11 can enter with a negative 7 day rapid test no matter if they were given the shot or got sick before.

Night clubs and music halls which can accommodate less than 150 people can allow entrance to all people without a vaccination card with a 24 hour rapid test of PCR , to people over 12 who are vaccinated and to children ages 6-11 with a vaccination card or infection certificate or with a 7 day rapid test if they are unvaccinated.

CNA/ELA/KCH/2022