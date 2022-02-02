Cabinet today is set to decide on limited lifting of restrictions for COVID. These include lifting of restrictions for unvaccinated kids 12-17 years of age and new protocols for nursing homes as clusters were detected the last days.

The Ministerial Council, scheduled to convene at 10.30, will also decide on the period for the booster shot from 5,5 months to 5.

As regards unvaccinated kids, the Cabinet most probably will decide to allow them to enter to food service places with a rapid test or SafePass.

Health Minister exchanged views on the new measures with the Scientific Committee yesterday.