NOMINATE AND WIN £50 TO SPEND LOCAL!

Love Local Day is fast approaching! Nominate your favourite local business before 12th February 2022 and a selection of winning nominations will be sent a special thank you gift! It takes just 2 minutes to share your local favourite, and there’s also the chance to be entered into a FREE prize draw to win £50 to spend on shop local websites.

Nominate your favourite local business and spread the love -> https://bit.ly/3qQopLY

#LoveLocalDay #SupportLocal #ShopAppy #ShopAppiness