A shop in Hoddesdon has been named as one of the UK’s Top 20 most loved businesses.

The accolade was given by ShopAppy, a website which allows members of the public to browse, book, buy, collect or receive deliveries from numerous independent businesses.

Every year on 14 February, ShopAppy runs a Love Local Day asking people to vote for their most loved local businesses across the UK. In 2022, nominations were submitted from more than 200 towns and cities across the country.

Among the nation’s favourites was Louise’s Florist in Hoddesdon. The business was praised for its warm welcome, and one nomination said:

“I love flowers and I will not go anywhere else for them. Louise and the ladies that work for her are lovely and welcome you into the shop with open arms and are very helpful.”

The 20 businesses selected include craft shops, a bridal shop, children’s clothing, a beauty spa, local breweries, art galleries, cake shops and a board game café.

Dr Jackie Mulligan is the founder of high street advocates ShopAppy, and the Love Local Day. She also serves as an expert on the Government’s High Street Task Force. She said:

“We have been overwhelmed by the nominations this year. It is clear that there is a growing emotional connection to local businesses following the pandemic. The content of nominations in 2022 is more focused on the social role of high street businesses beyond products to their ethical and community values.

“We have also seen an increase in nominations for cafes too which is a positive sign of the economy opening up and the experience economy becoming ever more important for high streets and town and city centres.”