British Airways has apologised after cancelling all short-haul flights from Heathrow Airport on Saturday morning

The airline said ongoing technical issues were to blame.

Long-haul flights continued to operate but customers were warned there could be delays. Passengers travelling from Gatwick or London City Airport could also be affected.

BA warned it “anticipated further disruption during the day” due to the hardware issue.

The problem was not caused by a cyber attack, the airline said.

Anyone due to travel later was advised to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.

BA said it knew it had “let customers down” and would do everything it could “to make this up to them”.

“But for now our focus is on getting as many customers and flights away as we can,” the company added.

It is giving customers on cancelled services the option of getting a full refund. Passengers due to fly on short-haul services from Heathrow on Saturday can also choose to rebook for a later date, for free. BA said it would be contacting customers “proactively”.

The major outage has also caused pile-ups of luggage and some customers have been stuck on planes after landing at Heathrow.