The United States remain resolutely in support of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation in Cyprus and will continue to work in that direction US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, while welcoming Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides in Washington. In statements before their meeting, Blinken also underlined that the “bilateral relationship is stronger than it’s ever been”, with Kasoulides replying that he intends to use their meeting to explore areas where they can make the relationship even stronger and even deeper.

Following the meeting, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price stated that Blinken congratulated Foreign Minister Kasoulides on his return to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and reiterated the US commitment to deepening cooperation with the Republic of Cyprus, including through the 3+1 mechanism with Greece and Israel.

“The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues, including the importance of coordinating actions in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They also underscored the importance of increasing scientific collaboration on issues such as climate change and emerging technology through the upcoming signing of a bilateral Science and Technology Agreement” Price added.

He also said that Secretary Blinken expressed continued US support to Cypriot-led, UN-facilitated efforts to reunify the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality to benefit all Cypriots.

In statements before the meeting Blinken welcomed Kasoulides to the State Department, which he called “familiar territory” for the Cypriot Foreign Minister. “The Foreign Minister is just recently on the job, but for the third time” he said and expressed content over the relationship between the United States and Cyprus.

“I think the bilateral relationship is stronger than it’s ever been. We’re seeing cooperation in a whole variety of areas, to include security but also to include science and technology. It really runs the gamut” Blinken noted.

Speaking on efforts for a Cyprus settlement, US Secretary said that “we remain resolutely in support of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation, and we will continue to work in that direction. And I have to say we were pleased by the renewal of the mandate at the United Nations just a week ago.”

The US official said that they had a lot to talk about, which is “a reflection of the fact that on so many different levels this relationship has gotten broader but also deeper.”

Kasoulides said from his part that it is his intention to use this meeting to find and explore areas where we can make the relationship even stronger and even deeper.