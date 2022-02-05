Cyprus Minister of Defence Charalambos Petrides met with British High Commissioner to Cyprus Stephan Lillie, discussing defence collaboration between the two countries, the Cyprus problem and the state of play in the region of the Eastern Mediterranean.



In a post on Twitter, the Defence Ministry described the meeting as very productive.

“Very productive meeting between [email protected] and @StephenLillieUK touching upon the enhanced defence&military collaboration and consultation on European security issues,” the Ministry said.

On his part, Lillie said in a post on Twitter he had a “valuable catch-up with @PetridesCh this morning on defence relations and plans for 2022, situation in East Med and Cyprob, and the extremely concerning situation in respect of Ukraine.”