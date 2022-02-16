Wild Words Festival will be held at Colesdale Farm from Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5, with plenty of fun for all the family.
Award-winning and bestselling authors will also be in attendance, including Sophie Hannah, author of the new Poirot mysteries, and Kirsty Eyre, winner of the Helen Lederer Comedy Women in Print award.
“Whether you simply love reading, or you have dreams of becoming a published author, the festival has something for you.”
Crime write Crime writer Adam Simcox is among the top authors booked for the festival and is excited to be back at in-person events.
“When The Dying Squad came out, all the events I did were online. It will be so good real life living breathing human beings, talking about books to them,” he said.
Vaseem Khan, author of The Malabar House series, will be there and is looking forward to experiencing the surroundings of Colesdale Farm.
“I’ve always loved nature so as soon as I heard about Wild Words Festival I just wanted to be out there.”
There will be sustainable street food and the Surrey Horse Box Bar at the festival to keep bookworms fed and watered.
visit wildwordsfest.com.