A host of international bestselling authors will flock to Cuffley this summer for the debut of a literary festival.

Wild Words Festival will be held at Colesdale Farm from Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5, with plenty of fun for all the family.

The festival will feature a features a dedicated children’s tent to reignite their love of reading, while there will be sessions on science fiction, romantic comedy, crime writing, nonfiction and much more for the adults.

Award-winning and bestselling authors will also be in attendance, including Sophie Hannah, author of the new Poirot mysteries, and Kirsty Eyre, winner of the Helen Lederer Comedy Women in Print award.