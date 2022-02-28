London Borough of Barnet’s Temporary Town Centre Street Space fund has been set up to help businesses make the most of the outdoor space in front of their premises, to trade from and help customers follow social distancing rules.

Following the Government’s announcement in October 2021 to extend the temporary outdoor trading measures until the end of September 2022, we have invested in the expansion of the fund to continue to support local businesses on their path to economy recovery. The Temporary Street Space fund has now re-opened for applications to be made by new businesses to participate in the scheme.

Businesses, venues and community groups can express an interest to receive business support. Please read the prospectus attached for further information.

How it can support your Business

By utilising wide pavements in front of properties and car parking spaces, traders have been able to create temporary outdoor seating areas for customers.

Example of an outdoor seating area:

The fund provided the following support to town centre businesses, venues and community groups:

Support to a fast-track and discounted pavement licence to obtain the relevant permissions to make changes to outdoor space

Designing, funding and installing temporary planted furniture to create a safe, attractive enclosed area that can increase the trading capacity by up to 16 additional covers.

In participating in the fund, groups will be expected to:

Uphold and apply for a £100 Pavement Licence which will give you a trading permit until 30th September 2022.

Use the space daily and ensure that it is kept clean and well maintained

Feedback from participating businesses

The first round of the Temporary Street Space fund has supported 25 businesses to expand into outdoor street space for trading purposes.

Feedback from businesses interviewed who participated in the first stage of the fund saw the following benefits:

Over 90% agreed that parklets have been beneficial to their business after COVID

100% would like to continue using the parklets in the future

An increased capacity for attracting and serving​ customers

Provision of a safe space for ‘COVID-conscious’ customers​

Promotion of new types of alfresco dining​ for customers

Additional character and vibrancy to the high street

Register your interest

The Temporary Street Space fund has re-opened to applications, and we encourage new businesses considering applying for this expanded offer to contact us and register your interest. Please note, the reopening of this fund is related to the re-allocation of existing units. So allocation of temporary street space can only be made as and when existing parklet units become available.

To express an interest in a second round, email Temporary Street Space fundExternal link with your business name and business address. Please be aware that as part of processing and approving the application form to receive an initial pavement licence until the September 2022, there will be a £100 fee charged by the Council to put this Pavement Licence in place.

The impact of the Temporary Town Centre Street Space fund is continually being assessed. If the programme is deemed successful, the Council will consider expanding the fund to support more businesses.