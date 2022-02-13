The Bees suffered defeat at The Hive London as goals from Nathan Ferguson, Josh Umerah and Jadyn Mundle-Smith saw Wealdstone to a 3-1 win in the Vanarama National League.

Wealdstone broke the deadlock in the 13th minute as Medy Elito played the ball forward to Nathan Ferguson who found space to shoot high into the net from the edge of the box.

Rob Hall went close to levelling in the 23rd minute after he fired at goal from long-range to force George Wickens to parry away.

Adam Marriott looked to turn the rebound in but it was bundled past the post by a Wealdstone defender and out for a corner.

The Stones doubled their advantage on the half hour mark as Elito played Tavares down the right flank and crossed low into the centre.

Umerah got across his defender at the front post to flick the ball past Aston Oxborough and into the far corner of the goal.



Dean Brennan’s side pulled one back just after the restart as Ben Richards-Everton reacted first to a loose ball in the box and slammed it low and hard into the back of the net.

The two-goal cushion was restored shortly after when Jaydn Mundle-Smith received the ball with his back to goal before finding space to let fly across goal and into the top corner.

Jack Cook almost added a fourth after Cooper hooked the ball back into the area following a corner.

Wealdstone’s No. 2 went for the spectacular as his overhead kick dipped just over the crossbar and into Stand 66 behind the goal.

Wickens was called into action in the 70th minute when Wes Fonguck drove at goal before shifting the ball onto his right foot and unleashing one into the goalie’s hands.

The Stones went close to further extending their lead in the 73rd minute when Umerah got away from Jordan Thomas to strike low at goal and force the Bees’ stopper into a save.

The hosts continued to fight back as goalbound strikes from Serhat Tasdemir and Fonguck were deflected narrowly past the frame of the goal, but it was to no avail as Wealdstone took all three points.

Bees: Aston Oxborough, Jordan Thomas, Teddy Howe (Serhat Tasdemir 58’), Ben Richards-Everton, Rob Hall (Ryan De Havilland 78’), Daniel Powell, Adam Marriott, Reiss Greenidge, Wes Fonguck, Harry Taylor ©, Sam Woods (Kian Flanagan 41’). Subs (not used): Aymen Azaze, Josh Payne.

Goals: Richards-Everton (48’).

Wealdstone: George Wickens, Jack Cook, Jerome Okimo ©, Nathan Ferguson, Josh Umerah, Connor McAvoy, Nikola Tavares (David Sesay 75’), Medy Elito (Rhys Browne 71’), Aaron Henry, Jayden Mundle-Smith (Alex Dyer 84’), Charlie Cooper. Subs (not used): Ashley Charles, Jamie Mascoll.

Goals: Ferguson (13’), Umerah (30’), Mundle Smith (51’).

Referee: Rob Massey-Ellis.

Attendance: 2,248 (848 away).