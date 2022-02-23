The Bees were held at The Hive London – drawing 0-0 against King’s Lynn Town in the Vanarama National League.

The visitors had the first attempt at goal in the 6th minute when Cameron Hargreaves was first to a dangerous cross into the area and headed it just over the crossbar.

Josh Barrett went close minutes later after he pounced onto a poor pass from Reece Grego-Cox and fired one low and hard at goal to force Aston Oxborough into a diving save.

Grego-Cox had a chance to break the deadlock in the 19th minute when he raced onto a long ball forward.

The Bees’ newest recruit twisted away from two defenders before looping his shot towards the far corner, only to be denied by Paul Jones’ fingertips.

Dean Brennan’s side continued to push as Ephron Mason-Clark audacious overhead kick which was comfortably caught by Jones shortly after.

The Bees started the second half with a strong intensity that almost led to the opening goal through a quick succession of chances.

Teddy Howe’s shot from outside the box was saved by Jones shortly before Mason-Clark’s powerful effort from a tight angle was deflected into the side netting.

The hosts’ pressure almost paid off as Mason-Clark darted forwards with the ball and played through Grego-Cox, who curled the ball towards the top corner to make Jones palm it over the bar.

Ben Richards-Everton was next to try his luck in the 53rd minute when his low strike towards the bottom corner had to be pushed wide of the goal by the King’s Lynn ‘keeper.

Tommy Widdrington’s side had a clear chance to take the lead in the 60th minute after Barrett’s long-range shot was parried into the path of Hargreaves, who lashed the rebound narrowly over the bar.

Barrett went close again minutes later as his 20-yard free-kick came straight back to him off the wall before he rounded a defender and struck low into Oxborough’s gloves.

The Bees kept pushing to find a way through as Daniel Powell flashed his shot wide of the far post and Mason-Clark fired into Jones’ legs in the final 15 minutes.

The Linnets responded with a flurry of chances in the closing stages as they looked to secure their first win in three games.

Barratt rattled the crossbar from distance before Oxborough pulled off a reaction save to deny Michael Clunan’s effort after he was played through on goal by Gold Omotayo – leaving his side to earn a point under the lights.

Bees: Aston Oxborough, Teddy Howe, Ben Richards-Everton, Ross Marshall, Ephron Mason-Clark, Adam Marriott, Kian Flanagan (Wes Fonguck 46’), Harry Taylor ©, Sam Woods, Ryan De Havilland (Rob Hall 69’), Reece Grego-Cox (Daniel Powell 75’). Subs (not used): Aymen Azaze, Louis Walsh.

King’s Lynn: Paul Jones, Jak Hickman (Aaron Jones 81’), Gold Omotayo, Theo Widdrington, Brett McGavin (Michael Clunan 79’), Joshua Barrett, Ross Barrows ©, Oliver Scott, Harry Phillips, Cameron Hargreaves, Josh Coulson. Subs (not used): Tyler Denton, Malachi Linton, Munashe Sundire.

Referee: Robert Whitton.

Attendance: 1,137 (72 away).