Barnet FC are pleased to announce that works have finally commenced on the creation of the new South Stand.

Following plans made in December last year to start the process in February 2022, today sees the beginning of the works, with the dismantling of the old Bees Terrace as part one of the project.

As a Club, we are more than aware of how much the Bees Terrace meant to so many Barnet FC fans and we too are sad to see it go, however we are excited to be building the new South Stand and hope that it will provide better facilities as well as job opportunities for the local community.