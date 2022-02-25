We’re installing CCTV in Barnet’s fly-tipping hotspots, so people like Paul spend less time collecting illegally dumped trash.

We’ll prosecute anyone we catch illegally dumping their trash in our borough, and those responsible will face an unlimited fine, imprisonment or the seizure and crushing of their vehicle.

Please dispose of your waste responsibly by:

Donating furniture or large electrical appliances, which will be collected for free: www.barnet.gov.uk/reducereuse

Ordering a bulky waste collection at www.barnet.gov.uk/bulkywaste – charges start at £35 for up to three items.

Taking it to the Reuse and Recycling Centre, Summers Lane, N12 0RF for free – please book in advance before visiting: www.nlwa.gov.uk/places-to-recycle/barnet-summers-lane

You can report fly-tipping to us at: www.barnet.gov.uk/flytipping

Find out more at: https://engage.barnet.gov.uk/fly-tipping