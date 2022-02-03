Are you looking for work?
Come along to our COVID-safe job fair Middlesex University and meet local employers from care homes, supported living and home care providers, plus see what vacancies are available.
£200 incentive for new starters before end of March
Apply on the day
Help with your CV and applications
Advice on preparing for an interview
Find out about and sign up for ESOL and accredited courses in care
Find out about what it’s like to work in care
Get in touch with BOOST Barnet call: 020 8359 2442 or email: [email protected] and sign up here: