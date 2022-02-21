Care Sector Recruitment Event – Only 2 days to go
👉Are you looking for work?
Come along to our COVID-safe job fair Middlesex University and meet local employers from care homes, supported living and home care providers, plus see what vacancies are available.
🔵 £200 incentive for new starters before end of March
🔵 Apply on the day
🔵 Help with your CV and applications
🔵 Advice on preparing for an interview
🔵 Find out about and sign up for ESOL and accredited courses in care
🔵 Find out about what it’s like to work in care
📞Get in touch with BOOST Barnet call: 020 8359 2442 or email: [email protected] and sign up here:
http://ow.ly/2rku50HFph7
Barnet Care Sector Recruitment Event
