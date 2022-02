Care Sector Recruitment Event – Only 2 days to go

πŸ‘‰Are you looking for work?

Come along to our COVID-safe job fair Middlesex University and meet local employers from care homes, supported living and home care providers, plus see what vacancies are available.

πŸ”΅ Β£200 incentive for new starters before end of March

πŸ”΅ Apply on the day

πŸ”΅ Help with your CV and applications

πŸ”΅ Advice on preparing for an interview

πŸ”΅ Find out about and sign up for ESOL and accredited courses in care

πŸ”΅ Find out about what it’s like to work in care

πŸ“žGet in touch with BOOST Barnet call: 020 8359 2442 or email: [email protected] and sign up here:

http://ow.ly/2rku50HFph7