The Bees came from behind to earn a point on the road – drawing 2-2 at Torquay United in the Vanarama National League.

The hosts had the first attempt at goal in the 4th minute as Stephen Duke-McKenna’s cross from the right flank caused trouble in the box.

Tom Lapslie latched onto the loose ball and fired over the crossbar from a central position.

Torquay broke the deadlock in the 9th minute as Connor Lemonheigh-Evans pounced on Sam Woods’ failed clearance and rifled it in off the underside of the crossbar.

The Bees went close in the 22nd minute when Ryan De Havilland’s corner was flicked out to the edge of the box by Harry Taylor to Kian Flanagan, who drilled it narrowly past the post.

Oxborough was called into action shortly after as he spread himself well to deny Lemonheigh-Evans’s shot after he got on the end of Armani Little’s cut back.

Gary Johnson’s side doubled their lead in the 27th minute as Duke-McKenna’s inviting cross into the centre of the box found Lemonheigh-Evans who converted from close-range to score his second of the afternoon.

The visitors pulled one back before half-time as Ephron Mason-Clark threaded through Reece Grego-Cox.

The Bees’ newest recruit took advantage of a defensive error and squared the ball to Marriott who tucked it into an empty net

Dean Brennan’s side were on level terms in the 60th minute after Flanagan played a quick pass out to Ephron Mason-Clark who looked up and bent his shot into the top corner beyond Shaun MacDonald.

Flanagan’s looping cross which dropped just wide of the post and Marriott’s strike over the bar was the closest the Bees went in the following 10 minutes.

In the 89th minute Gary Johnson’s side almost retook the lead as Little’s free-kick from 20-yards out flew just past the frame of the goal.

The Bees had a huge chance to win the match late on as Marriott broke away and played through Louis Walsh who darted towards goal and had his powerful shot saved by the Torquay stopper.

In the closing stages Daniel Powell rifled the ball goalwards from distance and forced MacDonald into a save – leaving the Bees to settle for a point at Plainmoor.

Torquay: Shaun MacDonald, Ben Wynter, Dan Martin (Joe Felix 82’), Tom Lapslie (Danny Wright 61’), Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, Asa Hall ©, Armani Little, Stephen Wearne (Klaidi Lolos 76’), Stephen Duke-McKenna, Dean Moxey, Joe Lewis. Subs (not used): Mark Halstead, Ali Omar.

Goals: Lemonheigh-Evans (9’, 27’).

Bees: Aston Oxborough, Teddy Howe, Ben Richards-Everton, Ross Marshall (Daniel Powell 79’), Ephron Mason-Clark (Louis Walsh 83’), Adam Marriott, Kian Flanagan, Harry Taylor ©, Sam Woods, Ryan De Havilland, Reece Grego-Cox. Subs (not used): Jake Askew, Rob Hall, Wes Fonguck.

Goals: Marriott (37’), Mason-Clark (60’).

Referee: Thomas Kirk.

Attendance: 2,221 (69 away).