Household Notification Letters will be arriving with you in the post in the coming week. Check your letter to make sure you are registered to vote. You only need to register once, you don’t need to register separately for every election. However, if you have moved home (even between two addresses in Barnet), you must register again at your new address. Registering to vote is quick and easy, visit: www.gov.uk/register-to-voteExternal link.

Where you go to vote in the Local Elections on Thursday 5 May 2022 might have changed.

Barnet has new ward boundaries which means the polling station where you go to vote might have changed and there are also changes to how many councillors represent each ward. Some wards with fewer electors will be represented by two councillors, whilst wards with a larger number of electors will be represented by three councillors.

The new ward boundaries mean:

• Barnet will continue to be represented by 63 councillors

• the number of wards will increase from 21 to 24

• there will be 15 three-councillor wards and 9 two-councillor wards

• the boundaries of every ward have changed

• the names of many wards have changed

• councillors will be elected to the new wards for the first time on 5 May 2022

Visit www.barnet.gov.uk/elections to check if the ward boundary changes mean you are now in a different ward and find out where you will go to vote in this year’s Local Elections on 5 May 2022.