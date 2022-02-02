Are you a small business owner in Islington? if so, you can join a free Circular Business Masterclass on Thursday, 3 Feb at 9.30am to discover what the circular economy is, what it looks like in action and the opportunities for your business.
Limited places, apply now: https://orlo.uk/zWhMo
Are you a small business owner in Islington?
