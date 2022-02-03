Applications are now open to apply for the Hatfield Community Sports fund.
This fund is to help clubs and organisations deliver professional, quality, safe and affordable sports and leisure services to residents in #Hatfield.
Examples of projects that might be funded include:
– Projects involving construction or refurbishment of property.
– Purchase of significant equipment, for example goals and nets.
– Towards the costs of coaching qualifications.
– Project costs associated to increasing participation.
Please contact [email protected] for more information or visit https://welhat.gov.uk/hcsf to apply.