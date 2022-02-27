Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of a young man who is missing from home in Southgate.

Lucas Opanuga, 21, was last seen by his family at around 16:00hrs on Tuesday, 22 February, when he left the family home to go to shops in Enfield.

He is a student at Portsmouth University and had returned home to London on 8 February.

Lucas’s mother and father, Larissa and Adetola, have appealed directly to their son. They said: “Wherever you are Lucas, we love you so much and we want you to be safe. Contact us to let us know that you’re safe. We really want to help you and we miss you so much.”

On the day he went missing, Lucas is thought to have caught a bus to Enfield, and subsequent police enquiries suggest he was in the EN9 postcode area on the evening of 22 February. Despite an extensive police investigation there has been no trace of him since.

DS Marc Robinson of the Met’s North Area Safeguarding team said: “We are doing all that we can to find Lucas and to support his family.

“On Saturday, 26 February, the police helicopter was used to assist officers in a search of Epping Forest, which is near to the EN9 area where we last have any trace of Lucas. These searches are ongoing today (Sunday).

“A number of other lines of inquiry are being followed-up as a priority. We are extremely concerned for Lucas’s welfare – if you may have seen him, please get in touch immediately.”

Lucas is described as a light skinned black man, 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build. When last seen he was wearing a yellow hooded top.

Anyone who may have seen Lucas is asked call 101 and quote ref 7952/22feb.