The family of a missing 70-year-old woman from Highgate are urging anyone who has information about her disappearance to get in touch with the police.

Norma Girolami was last seen in mid-August 2021 and a murder investigation was launched in October 2021.

Her cousin, Pia Graham, said: “We miss you so much Norma. Christmas was such a hard time for us because we know it was a time you loved, seeing us and being around family. Going to St Joseph’s for Christmas Mass. Helping those less fortunate than you.

“I would ask everyone to look closely at these pictures and think about whether you recognise Norma. Did you see her last summer? If you think you might have information – even if you aren’t completely sure it was her or don’t remember exact dates – please contact the police. No piece of information is too small.”

Norma lived in the Highgate area of London and regularly travelled to Brent Cross to do her shopping, using public transport to make her way there. She was also a member at Archway Leisure Centre.

She also liked to visit Leigh-on-Sea and made a trip there on Thursday, 19 August, taking the train from Barking before returning to London later that day. Norma’s communication stopped that same evening.

As part of their investigation, officers are also releasing an image of a car they believe may be linked to Norma’s disappearance.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Sidaway, leading the investigation, said: “Norma’s friends and family faced their first Christmas without her and have had to start a new year still not knowing exactly what has happened. We are working tirelessly to get them the answers they so desperately need.

“Norma’s normal activities and communication stopped on the evening of 19 August and the fact that she has been missing for so long, and that all proof of life has been negative, means we are treating this as a murder investigation.

“We are urging anyone who knew Norma or regularly saw her to come forward and speak to us, whether it be a neighbour or someone who works at a shop that she visited frequently. Any information about her daily routine could prove vital to our investigation.

“We are also asking everyone to look at the image of the grey Kia Niro and to think about whether they saw it between Thursday, 19 August and Friday, 1 October 2021 in the Highgate and Finchley areas of north London.

“The car could have also been using a vehicle warning sign in one of the doors which may have made it stand out more than others. Perhaps you saw it parked on your road or behaving suspiciously in the area.

“Please contact us with any information – it will be treated in confidence and if you don’t feel comfortable speaking to us then you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A reward of up to £20,000 is now also available for information leading to the location of Norma.





