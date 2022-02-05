Officers are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage following a fatal collision in Hatfield.

The incident happened at around 3.40am this morning (Friday 4 February).

It was initially reported that a minor collision had taken place between two vehicles on College Lane, outside of The Forum.

Both vehicles reportedly drove off, before becoming involved in a second collision in Roehyde Way. Multiple vehicles were involved, including an MG, a BMW and a lorry.

The A1m slip road for junction 3 (Hatfield) was closed to allow emergency services access. The ambulance service and the fire service were also called to the scene.

PC Felicity Moody, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The driver of the MG, a man aged in his 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Two further people were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain at this time. The driver of the lorry and the driver of the BMW both remained at the scene and are assisting police with their enquiries.

“We are working to establish exactly how this collision occurred and are appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area at the time, who witnessed either the collision itself or the events leading up to it, to please get in contact.

“I would be especially keen to hear from you if you have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle. Please review the footage as a matter of urgency and send through anything you believe may be of significance.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference Op Solacet.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org (opens in new window)