Police are appealing for information after a serious collision in Edmonton which left two people injured.

At 09.16hrs on Wednesday, 23 February police were called to reports of a collision involving a van and two pedestrians, on Sterling Way, N18.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service. Both victims, a 50-year-old man and a 21- year-old woman, were taken to hospital. The woman remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the van stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Detectives from the Met’s Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking anyone who saw the incident or who may have captured it on dash cam or similar to contact 101 or the witness appeal line on 020 8597 4874, quoting CAD 1726/23FEB22.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.