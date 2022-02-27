Detectives are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a teenage boy died in a collision in Barnet.

Police were called at 22:54hrs on Saturday, 26 February to reports of a collision involving a car in Frith Lane, NW7.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, was found injured. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Witnesses reported seeing several people leaving the area following the collision.

Three people were later arrested and remain in custody.

Initial enquiries suggest the car had been involved in a minor collision with a taxi before colliding with a tree. The driver of the taxi stopped at the scene. He was not arrested and is helping with our enquiries.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish what happened and would like to hear from any witnesses.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call 0208 991 9555. Alternatively, call 101 quoting CAD 7787/26Feb or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.