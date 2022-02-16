Police are appealing for witnesses and information following two racially aggravated assaults in a Camden bar.

At 20:00hrs on Sunday, 16 January, police were called to a bar close to Hampstead Road, NW1 after two members of staff were assaulted by a customer.

Officers were informed that the suspect had declined table service, as he wished to be served at the bar, which went against company policy.

He became aggressive towards a waitress and subsequently headbutted a 34-year-old member of staff who tried to intervene. The suspect then punched the 32-year-old manager.

Neither man required hospital treatment.

The assaults are being treated as hate crimes due to the language used by the suspect.

Officers have today released CCTV images of a man they wish to identify and speak with.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5949/16Jan. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.