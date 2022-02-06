Apoel had a scare and a tough battle to win this game versus Doverhouse.

Doverhouse took the lead in the 20th minute and Apoel never equalised until just before the half time break through an Inarh Martin penalty.

Apoel took the lead in the 60th minute with a 40 yard screaming shot from Alex Michaelides.

Then in the 78th minute George Lutayaa scored the decisive final goal when he placed the ball past the oncoming goalkeeper to give Apoel a 3-1 win and a place in the LFA semi finals.