AKEL continues its contacts with the people

Together with the refugees displaced in the 1974 war

AKEL continued its contacts with the people, this time visiting refugee settlements in Palouriotissa, Dali, Tseri and Lakatamia.

Door to door, informing but also listening to the concerns, problems and views of people. The Party’s delegations were headed by Political Bureau member Neoklis Sylikiotis and AKEL MPs Andros Kyprianou, Christos Christofias and Giorgos Koukoumas.

The purpose of the visits was to inform and promote our positions on issues affecting the 1974 refugees. AKEL material with the Party’s proposals were distributed.

