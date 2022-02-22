The latest developments on the Ukrainian front represent a further deterioration of tensions and add to the explosive landscape in Eastern Europe. AKEL’s position is that international law, and in particular the principle of the territorial integrity of states, must be respected by all the states of the world. The Minsk Agreements could and can still provide a peaceful way forward and must not be abandoned.

The dramatic tension and militarisation in Eastern Europe pose a threat to Europe, but also to the entire world. Today, the priority is that peace and the security of the European continent and the world should be protected. The path of diplomacy and dialogue must not be abandoned.

The government must assess and prepare for the consequences that the developments as they unfold in Ukraine will have for Cyprus.