Discussions with all opposition parties and primarily with DIKO are being intensified to determine whether there is a prospect of forging cooperation in view of the 2023 presidential elections, AKEL’s General Secretary told ‘Astra’ radio station.

Stefanos Stefanou said that informal meetings have already been held with DIKO President Nicolas Papadopoulos and they agreed on the position that they must achieve a change in governance.

The General Secretary of AKEL added that in the dialogue that will take place, each party is free to put forward its own positions on both the candidate and programmatic positions.

However, S.Stefanou noted that the debate will be facilitated if the names of the Party leaders are excluded.

The General Secretary of AKEL stressed that DISY President Averof Neophytou and Nikos Christodoulides are part of the DISY-Anastasiades government from which the country must be rid of.

At the same time, he described as arbitrary today’s headline in the newspaper ‘Phileleftheros’ that AKEL is rolling out the carpet for Giorgos Pamporides.

S. Stefanou said that the discussion concerning the name of the candidate will be conducted by AKEL according to its internal Party procedures, which includes a dialogue with the Party’s base organisations.

He finally noted that AKEL will exhaust all possibilities to achieve cooperation and if this is not possible, then the next steps will be decided.