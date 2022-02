AKEL contacts with the people continue – together with the 1974 refugees

AKEL militants visited the refugee settlements in Strovolos 3, Geri and Latsia. The Party’s delegations were led by Parliamentary Representative Giorgos Loukaides and AKEL MPs Andros Kyprianou, Christos Christofides and Christos Christofias.

The purpose of the visits was to inform and promote our positions on the numerous problems refugees face, but to also listen to their concerns, problems and proposals.