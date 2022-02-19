The majority of asylum seekers who arrive in Cyprus come from Turkey, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday, adding that it is an instance of exploitation of Africans by traffickers who are allowed to operate freely by the Turkish authorities.

Anastasiades was speaking during a round table discussion with other European and African leaders on migration in the context of the European Union – African Union Summit, in Brussels.



According to a tweet from his official account, Anastasiades said during the discussion that the “EU should be able to provide aid where it is mostly needed and assist African capacity building, with a view to enhancing effective border management and the ability to fight against traffickers”



“In 2021 majority of asylum-applicants in Cyprus have passed to the Gov-controlled areas from the occupied part after having arrived from Turkey” the President also said according to the tweet.



“This is an instance of exploitation of Africans by traffickers who are allowed to operate freely by the Turkish authorities” he added.