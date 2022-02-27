AEK U13s v Whetstone Wanderers In a pulsating match which flowed end to end, AEK started brightly and began to assert themselves against the opposition. Moving the ball well and creating chances, all that was lacking was the finishing touch, which meant it was all square at half time. Whetstone came out with intent and against the run of play took 1-0 lead. This galvanised AEK who stepped up a gear, with the impressive Tristan causing problems from the left with his pace and crossing. With 10 mins remaining, he played a dangerous ball in the Whetstone area for Savva to tap in the equaliser. Showing real character and desire, AEK could sense glory and kept pushing. With only 2 minutes of the game left, AEK breached the Whetstone defence for Savva to grab his second and the winning goal with a tidy right foot finish for a fully deserved victory. Goals – Savva (2) MOM – Tristan, a game changing performance and a real threat throughout with his pace, dribbling and crossing.