AEK U13s v Hinton & Finchley

Having played each other in the league the week before, both teams knew all about each other ahead of this cup QF.

AEK started the game with purpose and went ahead on 4 minutes through a good strike from Rocco. Hinton then equalise just before half time to give both sets of coaches something to think about at half time.

The second half was frantic with both teams competing well, playing some good football with both keepers making good saves.

With 9 minutes to go before extra time, AEK made the breakthrough, going ahead with a fine goal from skipper Lucca. With Hinton pushing for the equaliser, AEK scored a wonderful counter-attacking goal following on from some excellent wing play by Bruno who sent a lovely cross into the box for Nahimia to tap in AEKs third goal to send them into the semi final of the Junior League Cup.

Goals – Rocco, Lucca, Nahimia

MOM – Bruno- an excellent all round performance who competed well showing quality throughout.