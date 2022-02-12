Nicos Stavri Parpa

(from Akanthou, Cyprus)

30. 03.1934 – 29.01.2022

It is with great sadness and heavy heart that we announce the passing of Nicos Stavri Parpa on Saturday 29th January 2022, aged 87. He leaves behind wife Christina, 2 daughters Chrysoulla and Sotira, 2 sons Stavros and Savvas, daughter-in-laws Evdokia and Androulla, son-in-law Sotiris and grandchildren Christodoulos, Nicholas, Marios, Nicholas, Loukia, Nicholas, Prodromos and Fotis.

A Service will take place in the UK at St John The Baptist Church on Wednesday 16th February, at 2pm. The funeral will take place in Cyprus on Sunday 20th February, at 11am, at Leron Pareklision Chrysosotiros Akanthou, Odos Stadiou Metaksi Livadion & Oroklini behind Sveltos Hotel and the burial at Paralimni Cemetery, at 1pm.

Νίκος Σταύρης Πάρπα

(από την Ακανθού, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Νίκου Σταυρή Πάρπα το Σάββατο 29 Ιανουαρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 87 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Χριστίνα, 2 κόρες Χρυσούλα και Σωτήρα, 2 γιούς τον Σταύρο και τον Σάββα, τις νύφες Ευδοκία και Ανδρούλλα, γαμπρός Σωτήρης και τα εγγόνια του Χριστόδουλος, Νικόλαος, Μάριος, Νικόλαος, Λουκία, Νικόλαος, Πρόδρομος και Φώτης.

Μια λειτουργία θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή την Τετάρτη 16 Φεβρουαρίου, στις 2.00μμ. Η κηδεία θα γίνει στην Κύπρο την Κυριακή 20 Φεβρουαρίου, στις 11π.μ., στο Ιeron Pareklision Χρυσοσωτήρος Ακανθού, Οδός Σταδίου Μεταξή Λιβαδιών & Oroklini, πίσω από το Sveltos Hotel και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Παραλίμνι, στη 1μ.μ.

Nicos was born in Cyprus in 1934 in Akanthou. He married Christina from Flamouthi, they lived in Akanthou with their four children. He was a hard working individual, who was involved in the community and loved socialising. Students used to love travelling with him on his coach in Cyprus as he’d entertain them on their way to school singing songs and playing music. In 1974, after the Turkish invasion, he immigrated to England and worked several jobs to support his family. He was also involved in the creation of the Anglo Akanthou society. In 1986 he opened a Fish And Chip Shop with his wife on Seven Sisters Road known as the Two Golden Sisters. They built their business up from scratch and became very well-known in the community for their great food and generosity until his last days. He will be dearly missed and will remain forever in our hearts.

The family have created a just giving page in his memory in support of the British Heart Foundation please donate below

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicos-parpa



