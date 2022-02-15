Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas

DISY’s inconsistent policy on the Cyprus problem is dangerous

AKEL has called for the National Council to convene

14 February 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The ruling DISY party has failed in all the goals it has set out to achieve in recent years on the Cyprus problem and foreign policy. The sanctions, that were meant to be imposed by the EU, never materialised and now, as the current Foreign Minister himself in effect states, they are being abandoned. The opening of Famagusta was not some communication trick after all, as the government ruling forces themselves had suggested. The trilateral meetings (between Cyprus, Greece and Israel/Egypt) did not shield the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus. The EastMed pipeline project was from the very beginning questionable. Worse still: the Cyprus problem is at its most dangerous point since 1974, with the international community, instead of holding Turkey to account and denouncing it, is assigning responsibilities on the Greek Cypriot community too.

Proof of DISY’s failure is the current state of affairs in the government camp. They are cancelling each other out and moving from one extreme to the other. They are even discussing offering a “heavy price” to save Varosha, but they do not say who is responsible for bringing us to this point. These contradictions, this inconsistent policy is dangerous for the cause of the Cyprus problem and the future of Cyprus itself.

But, what is also worrying and dangerous is the fact that all this time the government has been proposing Confidence Building Measures abroad – with serious political ramifications – but in Cyprus we still do not know exactly what it is proposing. In a letter sent to the President of the Republic today, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL called for the convening of the National Council (Note: advisory body to the given President of the Republic composed of all the parliamentary parties and former Presidents on the Cyprus problem), where, after being briefed of the content of these proposals, AKEL will outline our positions in detail.