It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our mother Georgia Andreou on Thursday, January 27th, 2022 at Whittington Hospital. She leaves behind her son Loukas, her daughter in law Maria, 2 granddaughters, relatives and friends. The funeral will take place on February 22nd at 12 p.m. Greek Orthodox Church of St. Mary in Wood Green Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. Burial will be at 2:00 pm at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, London N9 9HP

The wake will be given at the Cemetery. Instead of flowers, there will be a donation box in the church – Great Ormond Street Hospital

Donation page https://georgiaandreou.muchloved.com

Telephone – 07771906645

Γεωργία Ανδρέου

(Λεμεσός, Κύπρος

07.06.1948 – 27.01.2022

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της μητέρας μας Γεωργίας Ανδρέου την Πέμπτη 27 Ιανουαρίου 2022 στο νοσοκομείο του Whittington Hospital. Αφήνει πίσω της τον γιο της Λουκά, τη νύφη της Μαρία, 2 εγγονές, συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 22 Φεβρουαρίου 2022, στις 12μ.μ. στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία της Παναγίας στο Wood Green, Trinity Road, Λονδίνο N22 8LB. Η ταφή θα γίνει στις 2:00μ.μ. στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, London N9 9HP. Η παρηγοριά θα γίνει επίσης στο κοιμητήριο. Αντί λουλούδια στην εκκλησία θα βρίσκεται ένα κουτί δωρεών με όλα τα έσοδα να πηγαίνουν στο Great Ormond Street Hospital. Δωρεές μπορούν να πραγματοποιηθούν και στο παρακάτω σύνδεσμο https://georgiaandreou.muchloved.com Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες καλέστε την οικογένεια στο 07771906645

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family