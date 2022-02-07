Tina Josephides

10.08.1970 – 27.01.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful mother, wife and sister, Tina Josephides, daughter of Nick and Helen (Nitsa) Karous. Tina passed away peacefully on Thursday 27th January 2022 at the age of 51, leaving behind her husband Andy and two daughters Elena and Natalie. She also leaves her sister Katia, brother Harry, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Tina was a beautiful, loving soul who lived life to the full and will be missed by all her friends and family. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 22nd February 2022, at 10:30am, at The Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Cross and St. Michael, Golders Green Road, NW11 8HL. The burial will follow at 12:30pm, at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ. The wake will be held at Ariana Banqueting Hall, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1GN. Floral tributes are most welcome and there will be a collection box for monetary donations for the North London Hospice and Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Τίνα Ιωσηφίδη

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της όμορφης μητέρας, συζύγου και αδερφής μας, Τίνα Ιωσήφιδη, κόρη του Νίκου και της Ελένης (Νίτσα) Καρούς. Η Τίνα απεβίωσε ειρηνικά την Πέμπτη 27 Ιανουαρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 51 ετών, αφήνοντας πίσω τον σύζυγό της Άντι και δύο κόρες, την Έλενα και την Νάταλι. Αφήνει επίσης την αδερφή Κάτια, τον αδερφό της Χάρη, τα ανίψια της, τους ανιψιούς της, τα ξαδέρφια της και πολλούς φίλους.

Η Τίνα ήταν μια όμορφη, στοργική ψυχή που έζησε τη ζωή στο έπακρο και θα λείψει σε όλους τους φίλους και την οικογένειά της. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 22 Φεβρουαρίου 2022, στις 10:30 π.μ., στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Τιμίου Σταυρού και του Αγίου Μιχαήλ, Golders Green Road, NW11 8HL και η ταφή στις 12:30 μ.μ. στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1GN.Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα και θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί συλλογής για χρηματικές δωρεές για το North London Hospice and Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family