American Hellenic Institute (AHI) President Nick Larigakis attended a dinner meeting with Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides held in Washington, DC, on February 1. Photo: Courtesy of AHI

WASHINGTON, DC – American Hellenic Institute (AHI) President Nick Larigakis attended a dinner meeting with Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides held in Washington, DC, on February 1. Several representatives of Greek-American and Cypriot-American organizations also attended.

Foreign Minister Kasoulides briefed the attendees about his itinerary in Washington that included meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

“I was proud to attend the dinner and represent AHI,” President Larigakis said. “Foreign Minister Kasoulides is being well-received during his visit to Washington, which we applaud.”

Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the United States Marios Lyssiotis also attended the dinner meeting. In addition to AHI, organizations that were represented included: International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA); the Order of AHEPA, the Coordinated Effort of Hellenes, the Cyprus Federation of America, and the Hellenic American Leadership Council