On Thursday, 17th February 2022, at the Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom in Bayswater, London, over 80 individuals attended the 2nd Archdiocesan Lates lead by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain. During the evening, His Eminence presented thoughts about the life and wisdom of St. Porphyrios the Kapsokalyvite. Miss Marina Robb also reflected on this contemporary wonder-working Saint of our Church. Following the presentations and discussion, the attendees enjoyed a buffet of Mediterranean food and fellowship.
The next Archdiocesan Late, which is scheduled for March, will focus on the book, Great Lent: A Journey to Pascha by the late Fr. Alexander Schemann. Date of the next Late TBD.
For more details or questions, please contact the organizer, the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis at: [email protected]