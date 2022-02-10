Theo Archibald was sent off as Orient were beaten by Carlisle United at the Breyer Group Stadium, on Saturday afternoon.

Both of the game’s key events took place inside the first five minutes of each half. Omari Patrick’s goal after just five minutes of play meant that Orient were facing an uphill struggle for much of the contest, and Theo Archibald’s red card shortly after half-time effectively put the result beyond doubt.

Orient dominated possession but couldn’t create enough clear goal scoring opportunities during a hotly contested game in East London.

Leyton Orient Interim Manager, Matt Harrold, made two changes to the starting eleven as he brought in Connor Wood and Hector Kyprianou in place of Ruel Sotiriou and Shad Ogie.

Carlisle United Manager, Paul Simpson, made several changes to the visitor’s team in his first match in charge since his appointment on Wednesday. Jack Armer, Jamie Devitt, Jordan Gibson and Kristian Dennis replaced Corey Whelan, Tobi Sho-Silva, Mitch Roberts and Owen Windsor in Carlisle’s starting eleven.

As the match kicked off it was clear that Matt Harrold had decided to depart with the 3-5-2 formation that the crowd in E10 have grown used to seeing this season. The O’s interim manager organised the team in a 4-3-3 formation with Harry Smith, Aaron Drinan and Theo Archibald in the forward positions.

Harry Smith tested the Carlisle United goalkeeper after just three minutes when he rose to meet Archibald’s corner. His header was tipped over the bar by Mark Howard.

Carlisle opened the scoring after five minutes as Omari Patrick scored his fourth league goal of the season. Patrick was picked out with a perfectly timed through ball by Kristian Dennis as the visitor’s launched a devastating counterattack. Patrick utilised his pace to get past the retreating Ethan Coleman and the Carlisle forward made no mistake as he rolled the ball underneath Orient goalkeeper, Lawrence Vigouroux.

Harry Smith thought he had equalised mid-way through the first half when he got ahead of his marker to meet Aaron Drinan’s cross from the right, but his header bounced agonisingly over the crossbar.

Orient dominated possession in the first half and concentrated most of their play down the right wing where Aaron Drinan consistently found space to cross. Orient though, failed to seriously test the Carlisle goalkeeper.

Carlisle had the opportunity to extend their lead five minutes before half time when a deep cross from the right wing found Jack Armer at the back post. Fortunately for Orient, the Carlisle full-back mistimed his volley and the ball trickled across the O’s six yard back and out for a goal kick.

HALF-TIME: LEYTON ORIENT 0 – 1 CARLISLE UNITED

Theo Archibald was sent off at the start of the second half after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession.

His first was a late tackle on Jordan Gibson by the corner flag as the Carlisle defender attempted to clear the ball. He was shown a second yellow just two minutes later when he collided with Jon Mellish on the edge of the Carlisle penalty area.

Archibald’s red card forced Matt Harrold to change his team’s structure and move Aaron Drinan away from his position on the right wing to be closer to his strike partner, Harry Smith.

Omari Patrick missed a golden opportunity to extend the visitors lead just before the hour mark when he found space on the edge of the box, but his effort was straight at Vigouroux.

Vigouroux was called into action again just minutes later when he saved Jordan Gibson’s goal-bound effort. The Orient goalkeeper flung himself to his left to tip Gibson’s shot wide of the post.

Ruel Sotiriou saw an effort saved by the Carlisle goalkeeper as the O’s searched for a late equaliser. Sotiriou’s strike from outside the penalty area was straight at Howard who palmed the ball away from his goal.

The crowd in E10 felt their team could have been awarded a penalty for handball in second half stoppage time as Frank Nouble’s cross caused panic in the Carlisle defence. Referee Carl Boyeson disagreed and awarded The O’s a corner which was headed behind for a goal kick.

Attendance: 5,272 (700)

TEAMS

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Wood, Smith, Archibald, Khan, Drinan (Nouble 76’), Pratley (c), Beckles, Kyprianou (Sotiriou (61’), Coleman (Young 76’), Ray

Subs Unused: Byrne, Thompson, Ogie, Brown

Yellow Cards: Beckles (10’), Archibald (48’,50’)

Red Cards: Archibald (50’)

Carlisle United: Howard, Armer, Simeu, Riley, Guy (c), Devitt (Whelan 61’), Mellish, Feeney, Gibson, Patrick (Omotoye 77’), Dennis (Sho-Silva 81’)

Subs Unused: Breeze, Alessandra, Roberts, Windsor

Goals: Patrick (5’)

Yellow Cards: Armer (52’), Riley (58’), Whelan (70’), Simeu (76’)