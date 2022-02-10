The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend the measure “test to stay” in the National Guard. This is a measure already in place in schools with the aim to keep schools open in a safe environment. Deputy Spokesperson, Niovi Parisinou, said in a written statement that the measure will come into effect on February 11.

She also said that the Ministerial Council approved on Wednesday a finance scheme for those who reside occasionally in the villages of Rizokparpaso and Ayia Triada in the occupied areas, or have decided to resettle there. The financial aid will be distributed so that they can fix or renovate their houses.

Parisinou said that the scheme applies for 65 people and the budget is 400,000 euro (6,000 for each house) which will be allocated via the Ministry of Interior.

Rizokarpaso and Ayia Triada in the peninsula of Karpasia are enclaves where Greek Cypriots and Maronites live.