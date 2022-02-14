Seventy-percent of patients treated at Famagusta General hospital which also operates as a COVID Reference Hospital, have not been vaccinated against coronavirus, said on Monday Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director of Larnaca – Famagusta Hospitals.

She told CNA that the hospital’s capacity has reached 50% and 35 patients are currently receiving treatment of which six are in the Advanced Care Unit.

The hospital’s capacity is currently at 50%, she said, with an average age of hospitalised patients being 74. The youngest patient is 48 and the oldest 92, both without vaccination records.

She also said that 70% of the patients at the Reference hospital are not vaccinated.

A total of 20 patients are currently treated for COVID at Larnaca General Hospital, four of which in ACU wards. At the same time, Eden Rehabilitation Centre hosts 78 coronavirus-positive patients, while 27 patients are being treated in the post COVID ward.

Regarding vaccinations, Hadjiyianni said that around 200 adults visit the vaccination centres in Famagusta district for the first, second and third dose of the vaccine. On a weekly basis, around 30 children aged 5-11 are being vaccinated in the Famagusta district she added.