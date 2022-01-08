Officers investigating an incident during which a woman made a sexually explicit comment to a child are today releasing CCTV images in connection.

At just before 8pm on Wednesday 22 December 2021, a woman approached an 8-year-old child who was sat on a bench at Waterloo station with his family.

The woman then made an effort to lure the child away from his family before making a sexually explicit comment to him.

The child’s mother heard the comment and confronted the woman who then walked away from the victim and his family.

Officers believe the woman in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise her, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 499 of 22/12/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.