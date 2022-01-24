An urgent investigation has been launched following the deaths of a woman and a man in Maida Vale.

Police were called at 09:01hrs on Monday, 24 January to reports of a stabbing in Chippenham Road, W9. Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended the scene.

A woman was found at the scene with stab injuries. Officers also found a man at the location who had been struck by a vehicle.

Both the man and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to inform their families. Post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course.

There has been no arrest at this stage. Enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances. Roads are closed in the area

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Smithson said: “This morning an incredibly serious incident has unfolded in the Westminster area which has seen two people pronounced dead.

“Our officers are on scene and are working to establish exactly what has happened. As soon as we have more information will keep the public updated but for now we must avoid speculation and allow investigators to do their work.

“What I can say at this time is that the incident is contained and we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the community.

“We have spoken to a number of people already but anyone else who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could help us, is urged to make contact immediately.”

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101, ref 1496/24jan. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.