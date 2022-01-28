Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters were called to a fire at a pub on Conway Street in Fitzrovia.

A third floor balcony was damaged by the fire and an air conditioning unit was destroyed. Thirteen people left the building before the arrival of the Brigade. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 18 calls to the fire.

The Brigade was called at 1137 and the fire was under control by 1224. Fire crews from Soho and Paddington fire stations attended the scene.

The Brigade’s fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by electrical fault within an air containing unit.

